Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stake Increased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $1,024,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Equity Residential by 1,038.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 149,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 136,629 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 993,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,419,000 after purchasing an additional 165,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $4,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 2,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $194,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.16, for a total transaction of $372,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,501 shares of company stock valued at $8,068,153. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EQR. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.16.

EQR stock opened at $86.46 on Monday. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $71.87 and a 1-year high of $89.55. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.90.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $683.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

