Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $82.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $73.00.

ESPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital restated a hold rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Esperion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of ESPR traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.50. 1,458,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,005. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $76.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.70 and its 200-day moving average is $45.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 2.13.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.84 per share, with a total value of $1,036,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,747,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,294,453.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

