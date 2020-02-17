Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ESTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Establishment Labs in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

ESTA stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,886. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Establishment Labs has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $30.06. The stock has a market cap of $511.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at $349,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 90.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 19,107 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $2,815,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $1,174,000. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $4,185,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

