Ether Zero Price Hits $0.0144 on Major Exchanges (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, DigiFinex, EXX and Cryptopia. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and $220,741.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $248.97 or 0.02540785 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00092804 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 209,922,250 coins and its circulating supply is 167,892,837 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, DigiFinex, Cryptopia and EXX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

