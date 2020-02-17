EtherGem (EGEM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8,445.00

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 17th. In the last week, EtherGem has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. EtherGem has a market capitalization of $77,253.00 and approximately $8,445.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $265.31 or 0.02780517 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010474 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00228850 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00041564 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00142864 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About EtherGem

EtherGem’s total supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN

Buying and Selling EtherGem

EtherGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

