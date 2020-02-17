E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,298 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 17.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 12.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 5.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

Shares of ETFC opened at $44.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.47. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $34.68 and a 1-year high of $52.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

In other news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $1,453,192.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,264.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ETFC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. E*TRADE Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.21.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.