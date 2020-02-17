Evercore ISI Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

Evercore ISI reiterated their buy rating on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) in a research note released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $92.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INCY. BidaskClub cut shares of Incyte from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup restated an outperform rating and issued a $96.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Incyte currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.95.
Shares of INCY traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.45. 1,370,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,999. Incyte has a twelve month low of $71.84 and a twelve month high of $96.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
In other news, insider Paul Trower sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.76, for a total transaction of $1,406,400.00. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,365.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,005 in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Incyte by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Incyte by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 270.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,477,000 after buying an additional 201,321 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Incyte by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 295,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,913,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.
Incyte Company Profile
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
