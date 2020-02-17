Evercore ISI Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

Evercore ISI reiterated their buy rating on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) in a research note released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $92.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INCY. BidaskClub cut shares of Incyte from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup restated an outperform rating and issued a $96.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Incyte currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.95.

Shares of INCY traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.45. 1,370,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,999. Incyte has a twelve month low of $71.84 and a twelve month high of $96.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Incyte had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Trower sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.76, for a total transaction of $1,406,400.00. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,365.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,005 in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Incyte by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Incyte by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 270.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,477,000 after buying an additional 201,321 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Incyte by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 295,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,913,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

