Everus (EVR) Hits Market Capitalization of $10.54 Million

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded down 37.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. In the last seven days, Everus has traded 44% lower against the US dollar. Everus has a market cap of $10.54 million and $312.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everus coin can currently be bought for $0.0227 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $32.15, $20.33 and $7.50.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Everus alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00048248 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.28 or 0.00481658 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $609.60 or 0.06344739 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00066814 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00027718 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005279 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010391 BTC.

About Everus

Everus (EVR) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,886,485 coins. The official website for Everus is everus.org . Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org . The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Everus

Everus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $10.39, $7.50, $13.77, $24.43, $50.98, $18.94, $5.60, $33.94, $51.55, $32.15 and $24.68. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.