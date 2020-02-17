Evgen Pharma (LON:EVG) Given “Corporate” Rating at FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Evgen Pharma (LON:EVG) in a research report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

EVG opened at GBX 4.63 ($0.06) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.14 million and a P/E ratio of -2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 11.64. Evgen Pharma has a 12 month low of GBX 4.25 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 33 ($0.43).

Evgen Pharma (LON:EVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported GBX (1.43) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter.

Evgen Pharma plc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. Its core technology is Sulforadex, which include synthetic and stabilized analogues of the naturally occurring compound sulforaphane. The company's lead product is SFX-01, a synthetic version of sulforaphane stabilised that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and subarachnoid haemorrhage, as well as in preclinical stage for multiple sclerosis and clinical stage to treat prostate cancer.

