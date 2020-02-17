Evoke Wealth LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Evoke Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,231 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 18,464.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after buying an additional 5,157,354 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $235,333,000. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Visa by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,875,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,103,920,000 after purchasing an additional 808,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Visa by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,306,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,084,712,000 after purchasing an additional 783,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.62.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $210.29 on Monday. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $143.18 and a 12 month high of $210.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $412.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,316 shares of company stock worth $7,007,434. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

