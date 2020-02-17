Evoke Wealth LLC Has $760,000 Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 175.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,031 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $24.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $22.24 and a fifty-two week high of $35.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.32. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). Mplx had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.46%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 118.53%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPLX. TheStreet lowered shares of Mplx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

