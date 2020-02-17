Evoke Wealth LLC Increases Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 730.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,642 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 9,280,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,431,000 after acquiring an additional 812,975 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 711,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,825,000 after acquiring an additional 50,111 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 89,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of C stock opened at $78.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.74. The company has a market cap of $172.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.78. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Several equities analysts have commented on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.61.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

