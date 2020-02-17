Evoke Wealth LLC Invests $3.82 Million in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,000. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF makes up about 0.5% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 253.7% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 90,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 65,098 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 80,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF stock opened at $92.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.14 and its 200 day moving average is $77.81. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a one year low of $65.39 and a one year high of $93.19.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

