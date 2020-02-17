Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases 1,195 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 28.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 84.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDV opened at $142.26 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $110.03 and a 1 year high of $149.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.78.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.