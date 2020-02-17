Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 65 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Evoke Wealth LLC reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,718 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 2.8% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $22,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,791,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,461,802,000 after acquiring an additional 614,433 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,178,244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,708,324,000 after acquiring an additional 539,880 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,678,421 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,375,363,000 after purchasing an additional 118,843 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089,007 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,202,086,000 after purchasing an additional 35,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,763 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Raymond James lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

NYSE UNH opened at $298.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $283.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $305.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $291.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.59%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

