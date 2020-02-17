Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.3825 per share by the energy giant on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

NYSE EXC opened at $49.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.20. Exelon has a 12 month low of $43.42 and a 12 month high of $51.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelon will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXC shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price target on Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.91.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

