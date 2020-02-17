Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given New $161.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $159.00 to $161.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an average rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Expedia Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.60.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded up $12.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,382,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,196. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.07. Expedia Group has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $144.00. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.37. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter M. Kern acquired 23,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.80 per share, with a total value of $2,510,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,890,681.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jon T. Gieselman acquired 2,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.68 per share, for a total transaction of $252,892.24. Insiders have purchased 45,463 shares of company stock worth $4,739,508 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $162,210,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 494,415 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $53,466,000 after buying an additional 78,896 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,614,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,099 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after buying an additional 30,410 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.