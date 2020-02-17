Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $121.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $117.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the online travel company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Expedia Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an average rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $142.00 price objective (down from $156.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.60.

NASDAQ EXPE traded up $12.21 on Friday, hitting $122.80. The stock had a trading volume of 10,382,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,196. Expedia Group has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $144.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.07.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Samuel H. Altman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.83 per share, with a total value of $1,976,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter M. Kern bought 23,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.80 per share, with a total value of $2,510,016.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 90,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,890,681.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 45,463 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,508. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1,041.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 274 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 315 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

