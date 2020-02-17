Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.9% of Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 12,506 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $6,092,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.65. 10,848,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,244,730. The company has a market capitalization of $256.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $59.62 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.11.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

