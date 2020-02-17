Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FN shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Fabrinet from $57.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Fabrinet from to in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th.

In related news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 28,600 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total value of $1,851,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,490.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $1,810,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,984.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,266 shares of company stock valued at $4,929,650. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FN traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.99. 170,083 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.05. Fabrinet has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $71.22.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $426.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.21 million. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

