Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s 10th Largest Position

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,105 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 2.0% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $214.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,741,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,891,972. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $159.28 and a one year high of $224.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market cap of $610.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FB shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a target price (down from ) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.48.

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.37, for a total transaction of $51,316.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,346.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,531 shares of company stock valued at $16,696,656. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

