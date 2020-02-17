Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) Short Interest Up 6.7% in January

Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of FLMN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.54. The stock had a trading volume of 504,514 shares. Falcon Minerals has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $9.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Falcon Minerals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. TheStreet cut Falcon Minerals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut Falcon Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.80 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.97.

In other news, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $5,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 38.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 114,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 31,759 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 1,296.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 14.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,277,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after purchasing an additional 163,149 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. 39.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

