FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Holdings Lifted by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,092 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.62% of FBL Financial Group worth $8,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of FBL Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of FBL Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 29.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James upgraded FBL Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE:FFG traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. FBL Financial Group has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $71.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.85.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $193.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.48 million. Analysts expect that FBL Financial Group will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

FBL Financial Group Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

