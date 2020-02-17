FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the January 15th total of 111,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of FedNat by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of FedNat by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FedNat by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of FedNat by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 46,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of FedNat by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FNHC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.90. 31,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. FedNat has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $19.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day moving average is $14.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. FedNat’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

FNHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedNat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut FedNat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

