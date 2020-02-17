Ferguson (LON:FERG) Hits New 52-Week High at $7,600.00

Ferguson Holdings Ltd (LON:FERG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7,600 ($99.97) and last traded at GBX 7,598 ($99.95), with a volume of 89293 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7,598 ($99.95).

Several research firms recently weighed in on FERG. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ferguson from GBX 7,000 ($92.08) to GBX 8,100 ($106.55) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ferguson to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 5,900 ($77.61) in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Ferguson from GBX 6,600 ($86.82) to GBX 7,800 ($102.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,773.41 ($89.10).

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,110.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6,565.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion and a PE ratio of 15.90.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

