Fetch (FET) Price Hits $0.0409

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Fetch token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular exchanges including WazirX and Binance. During the last seven days, Fetch has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. Fetch has a total market cap of $24.78 million and $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00050050 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.60 or 0.00480529 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $622.82 or 0.06288080 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00066815 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00029151 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005166 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009987 BTC.

Fetch Profile

FET is a token. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The official website for Fetch is fetch.ai . Fetch’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai

Fetch Token Trading

Fetch can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.