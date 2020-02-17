FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $72.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

FGEN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FibroGen from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised FibroGen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised FibroGen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FibroGen presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.25.

Shares of FGEN opened at $45.58 on Thursday. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a current ratio of 9.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 116.87 and a beta of 1.95.

In related news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $255,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $264,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,509,704.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,295 shares of company stock worth $1,721,971 over the last ninety days. 7.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in FibroGen by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 20,895 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FibroGen by 485.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 96,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 80,420 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Ellington Management Group LLC grew its stake in FibroGen by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in FibroGen by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 194,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after purchasing an additional 42,760 shares during the period. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

