Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) is MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd cut its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,061,035 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Servcs accounts for 2.0% of MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $147,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIS. BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth $703,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 26.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 18.6% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 60,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,997,000 after buying an additional 9,427 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 19.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 32.5% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $157.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,133,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,756. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a twelve month low of $104.73 and a twelve month high of $158.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.42 and a 200-day moving average of $136.71. The stock has a market cap of $96.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $107,094.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,091.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,712,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,952 shares of company stock worth $5,351,755 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.82.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

