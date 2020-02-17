Fiera Capital Corp Buys 5,934 Shares of Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.13% of Repay worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Repay during the fourth quarter worth about $882,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Repay by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Repay during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Repay during the third quarter worth about $3,669,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Repay during the third quarter worth about $1,272,000. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RPAY. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Friday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Repay from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Repay from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of Repay stock opened at $18.62 on Monday. Repay Holdings Corporation has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $18.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.04.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

