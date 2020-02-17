Fiera Capital Corp Has $615,000 Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $105.95 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.65 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.04.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96.

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. GMP Securities raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.72.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

