First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Short Interest Down 8.5% in January

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 2,720,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 401,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

FCF traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $13.88. 227,574 shares of the stock were exchanged. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $14.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.67.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.27 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 533.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 7,016.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

