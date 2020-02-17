First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Billion

Equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) will post $1.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.92 billion. First Solar posted sales of $691.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 154.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Solar will report full-year sales of $3.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Solar.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSLR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Cowen set a $83.00 price target on shares of First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Shares of FSLR stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.26. 651,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,235. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $48.76 and a fifty-two week high of $69.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.34. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,381.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

In other news, COO Philip Dejong sold 11,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $634,877.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,140.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $482,962.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,151.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,653. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in First Solar by 51.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 562,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $32,631,000 after buying an additional 191,709 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter valued at $56,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 146,570 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $8,202,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 80,152 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,650,000 after buying an additional 17,468 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

