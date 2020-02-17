First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Stock Price Down 0.7%

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) shares traded down 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.10 and last traded at $25.10, 200 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.27.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 22.69% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

