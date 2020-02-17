FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.25.

FSV has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on FirstService from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FirstService from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James upgraded FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on FirstService from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get FirstService alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 460.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of FirstService by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstService by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstService stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 0.80. FirstService has a 1 year low of $83.02 and a 1 year high of $112.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.61.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.41 million. FirstService had a positive return on equity of 20.11% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstService will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. FirstService’s payout ratio is -9.22%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.