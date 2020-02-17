FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to post $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for FleetCor Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.09. FleetCor Technologies posted earnings per share of $2.67 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies will report full year earnings of $13.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.44 to $13.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $15.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.25 to $15.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FleetCor Technologies.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $698.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.49 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS.

FLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $322.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,346,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,063,332,000 after acquiring an additional 321,775 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,386,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,015,000 after acquiring an additional 431,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,420,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $984,199,000 after buying an additional 50,686 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,990,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $572,850,000 after buying an additional 64,775 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 739,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,650,000 after buying an additional 70,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLT traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $318.43. 830,008 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $305.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.85. FleetCor Technologies has a 12 month low of $221.08 and a 12 month high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

