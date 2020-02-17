FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FORM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FormFactor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FormFactor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. FormFactor currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.57.

Get FormFactor alerts:

NASDAQ FORM opened at $26.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 1.71. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $28.58.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $178.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.99 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $259,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $341,752.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,681,736.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,976 shares of company stock worth $2,010,052 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 38,700 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.