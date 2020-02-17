Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Shares Acquired by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. increased its position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,651 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,702 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $211,998.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $556,124.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

Fortive stock opened at $77.81 on Monday. Fortive Corp has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $89.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.46.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Further Reading: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.