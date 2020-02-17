Fountain 24-Hour Volume Hits $83,307.00 (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. Fountain has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $83,307.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fountain has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One Fountain token can currently be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene and CoinTiger.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $309.87 or 0.03213482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00233700 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00044066 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00151185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Fountain

Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 tokens. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub . The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com . Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub

Buying and Selling Fountain

Fountain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

