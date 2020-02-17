Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,240,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 30,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Boston Partners grew its position in FOX by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,755,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in FOX by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,776,000 after acquiring an additional 406,367 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in FOX by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,349,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,586,000 after acquiring an additional 701,400 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,280,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in FOX by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 6,549,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.22% of the company’s stock.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.23.

FOXA stock opened at $37.80 on Monday. FOX has a 1-year low of $29.69 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.42 and its 200-day moving average is $34.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FOX will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

