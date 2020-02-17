Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,117,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in FOX were worth $41,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Boston Partners acquired a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $585,581,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $494,102,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,280,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,607,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,574,000. 56.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FOX from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.23.

Shares of FOXA stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,349,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day moving average of $34.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22. Fox Corp has a 12-month low of $29.69 and a 12-month high of $41.95.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fox Corp will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

