Friendz (FDZ) Market Cap Hits $872,872.00

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Friendz token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, BitMart and Mercatox. Friendz has a market capitalization of $872,872.00 and $45,413.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $301.28 or 0.03135769 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00237959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00044507 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00152705 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Friendz Profile

Friendz launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,133,439,473 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,141,619 tokens. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, DragonEX, HitBTC, BitMart and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

