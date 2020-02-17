FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.63.

Several analysts have weighed in on FSK shares. ValuEngine downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 10,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $60,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 7,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $42,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,278.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $126,810 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. OCO Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $18,390,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,049,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 23,290.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,011,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,976 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,803,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 902.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,100 shares during the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSK stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $6.19. 1,902,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,780. FS KKR Capital has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $6.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.79 and a beta of 1.12.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

