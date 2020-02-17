FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Lifted to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $3.00 target price on the stock.

FTSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Capital One Financial lowered shares of FTS International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTS International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FTS International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of FTS International from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FTS International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.61.

FTSI opened at $1.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.19. FTS International has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $12.37. The company has a market capitalization of $124.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.54.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. FTS International had a negative net margin of 9.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $142.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FTS International will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in FTS International during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FTS International during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in FTS International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in FTS International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in FTS International during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

About FTS International

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

