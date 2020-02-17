GAM Holding AG Buys New Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 102,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,110,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,094,000 after buying an additional 124,722 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,357,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,862,000 after buying an additional 15,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 24,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $29,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $92,490 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PNFP shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $61.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $65.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $253.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.92%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.