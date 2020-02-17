GAM Holding AG Has $465,000 Stock Position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

GAM Holding AG decreased its stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 58.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,617 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in CDW were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth $1,999,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of CDW by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 80,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter worth $1,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $138.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. CDW has a one year low of $90.53 and a one year high of $146.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

In other CDW news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 50,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $6,971,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 597,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,341,912.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $187,057.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,880.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,648,157. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.63.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

