GAM Holding AG Purchases 1,947 Shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

GAM Holding AG raised its position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 27,132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,002,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,526,000 after purchasing an additional 999,295 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,706,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,236,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,464,000 after purchasing an additional 303,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

PRAH opened at $111.22 on Monday. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $115.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.40.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.