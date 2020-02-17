GAM Holding AG Purchases 1,947 Shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

GAM Holding AG raised its position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 27,132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,002,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,526,000 after purchasing an additional 999,295 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,706,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,236,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,464,000 after purchasing an additional 303,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.
PRAH opened at $111.22 on Monday. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $115.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21.
About PRA Health Sciences
PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.
