Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $287.99 Million

Equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) will announce sales of $287.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $287.10 million and the highest is $288.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted sales of $303.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLPI. Macquarie began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.89.

GLPI traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.56. The company had a trading volume of 654,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,379. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $35.39 and a 12-month high of $49.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.25.

In related news, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 35,777 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $1,541,630.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 139,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,186.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,065 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

