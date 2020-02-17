Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,440,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the January 15th total of 9,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Gardner Denver during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Gardner Denver during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Gardner Denver by 3,791.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gardner Denver during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Gardner Denver during the 4th quarter worth $82,000.

Get Gardner Denver alerts:

Shares of GDI stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $36.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,220,326 shares. Gardner Denver has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.62.

Several research firms have issued reports on GDI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Gardner Denver from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research cut shares of Gardner Denver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Gardner Denver in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gardner Denver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.30.

About Gardner Denver

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Gardner Denver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gardner Denver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.