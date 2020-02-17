Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $998.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to report $998.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $997.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $999.33 million. Garmin posted sales of $932.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full year sales of $3.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Garmin.

Several equities analysts have commented on GRMN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.99.

Garmin stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,438. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.14 and a 200-day moving average of $90.51. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.64. Garmin has a one year low of $70.86 and a one year high of $102.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Garmin by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Garmin by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 46.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

