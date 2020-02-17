Gas One Day Volume Reaches $6.77 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 17th. One Gas token can now be bought for $1.93 or 0.00020194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Cobinhood and Bitinka. During the last week, Gas has traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a total market cap of $19.57 million and approximately $6.77 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $309.87 or 0.03213482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00233700 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00044066 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00151185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. The official website for Gas is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Koinex, Kucoin, Coinnest, Bitbns, DragonEX, Huobi, Cobinhood, Bitinka, Binance, Switcheo Network, Poloniex and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

